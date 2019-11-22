BREAKING: Kidnapped Medical Doctor Jerry Isogun Regains Freedom In Delta

Dr Jerry Isogun, a medical practitioner who was kidnaped by gunmen in Delta State, has regained freedom from his captors.

The doctor who is also President, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD DELSUTH Oghara, Delta State), was kidnapped on Wednesday night while on his way from his primary place of assignment in Oghara, to Sapele where he lives.

However, a communique by Comrade Dr. Harrison Adja a spokesperson of the ARD DELSUTH, states that Dr. Isogun has been released.

The statement, however, did not specify the terms upon which the release was granted, neither did it say what had transpired while the doctor was in the kidnappers’enclave.

The Association used the medium to call on the Delta State Government, Security Agents, Chairmen of the adjoining LGAs, and traditional rulers to beef up security around certain areas prone to such attacks within the state, as to forestall future occurrences.