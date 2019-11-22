Buhari Pledges Action As NIPSS Submits Report On Universal Healthcare Delivery

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report on ‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’ by the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He pledged that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

The President who hosted members of the Course on Friday in Abuja directed relevant agencies of government to review the submission of the report and ensure its integration into ongoing policies and programmes.

He recalled that he had approved the study theme for the 2019 Senior Executive Course in late 2018 because of his desire to address the challenges in Nigeria’s health delivery system and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

“Nigeria is a signatory to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage aspirations by 2030.

“This government is unrelenting in its commitment to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient, and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment,” President Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He added, “Your findings and recommendations are very innovative and useful. I, therefore, commend the Management, Staff, and Participants of Senior Executive Course 41 for this report.

”I assure you that the Ministry of Health and all relevant agencies will be directed to review this submission and ensure its integration into our ongoing policies and programmes.”

The President also used the occasion to congratulate the Board, Management and Staff of the National Institute on its 40th anniversary.

He noted that the Institute, despite its funding challenges, has credibly discharged its responsibilities as the nation’s apex multi-disciplinary think-tank.

President Buhari assured them of his continuous support, saying whatever challenges they have would be addressed properly.

He also congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course on successfully completing the programme, felicitating with them in advance of their formal graduation ceremony in Kuru.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of NIPSS, Professor Habu Galadima, said in exploring the theme, the participants during the 10-month period of the course engaged in series of lectures and seminars, brainstorming sessions, as well as study tours.

These, according to him, include both domestic and international tours with a view to obtaining clear perspectives on funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“I can inform Mr President confidently that this report is a product of thorough and painstaking engagement with relevant stakeholders and critical analysis of the issues and challenges in funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” Galadima told President Buhari.

He added, “It is our prayer that the government will adopt many of the usable recommendations as part of the ongoing efforts at making healthcare accessible and affordable to all citizens.”

The Senior Executive Course 41 had 66 participants.