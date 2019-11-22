Buhari To Constitute National Reconciliation Committee, Says APC NEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is to constitute a National Reconciliation Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC), who will address grievances and conflicts amongst party members.

The disclosure was made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party on Friday, stating said that, the decision of the national caucus to appoint President Buhari is in line with him being the party leader.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai explained that “the Standing Committee will be empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.”

“The party also decided to set up a National Committee on Reconciliation that will go round the country and look at every organ and branch of the party, talk to all the aggrieved persons and try to reconcile them.

“This is a national committee; It will be set up at the instance of the leader of the party, President Buhari in his capacity as leader of the party and not as President.”

The decision was one of the highlights of the APC NEC meeting held on Friday at the Party’s National Secretariat.

During the meeting, President Buhari charged all APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023.

“History would not be fair to members if the APC collapses after his second term, history will be fair to the APC if the Party remains strong and not only hold the centre but make gains.”

President Buhari further tasked the nation’s elite to search their conscience whether they have been fair to the people, having watched in silence the wasting of the country’s resources in the last 16 years.