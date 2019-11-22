Court Upholds Ojezua As APC Edo Chairman

An Edo State High Court has directed that a status quo be maintained, pending the hearing of an interlocutory application over the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The court granted an order of interim injunction as at 10th of November, 2019, confirming Anslem Ojezua as the chairman of the APC in Edo state.

Ojezua was removed from office last week after eleven out of the 16 member State Working Committee signed a removal notice on him as state chairman of the party, confirming

Justice O Oviawe who presided over the case filed by Anselm Ojezua, Kenneth Asekhomhe and Dr Aisosa Amadasun after hearing the submission, said the court was satisfied with the fact that there is a substantial issue to be heard and a status quo be maintained, pending the hearing of an interlocutory application.

“I have carefully considered this application, the affidavit evidence before the court and the legal submissions of the applicants, together with the authorities cited and I have come to a determination that this application of an order of interim injunction finds merit.

“I am satisfied that there is a substantial issue to be tried at the hearing. An order of interim injunction which is granted upon an ex-parte application is always granted for a short and limited period depending on the gravity and urgency of the situation, in order to essentially preserve the res or the status quo pending the hearing of an interlocutory application in the same matter.”

Justice Oviawe continued, “In line with the authorities, and being satisfied as to the urgency of this application, and being satisfied as to the urgency of this application, the application is hereby granted as prayed.

Accordingly, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted directing that the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Chapter, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of Interlocutory Injunction.”

He adjourned till Thursday, December 5th, 2019 for hearing and determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction.