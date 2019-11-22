Davido Releases 17-Track Album ‘A Good Time’

Nigerian Afrobeats artist David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has released his highly anticipated album “A Good Time”.

The 17 track album is made up of 12 new songs and five already released songs; Assurance, If, Fall, Blow My Mind featuring Chris Brown and Risky featuring Jamaican artist Popcaan.

In the new album, Davido also features Peruzzi, Dremo, Summer Walker, Yonda, among other top artists.

A day before the eventual release of the album, the Omo Baba Olowo crooner wrote an emotional message on his Instagram, explaining the inspiration behind his new album.

It’s been a long 7 years. A lot has transpired in my life since my debut album ‘Genesis’, and I, David Adeleke (aka Davido) have gone through a process of immense changes and growth. In sad times I lost close family and friends (RIP) and in my happiest times I’ve created lives (Imade, Hailey & David Jr). I fell in love and got engaged to my PHENOMENAL fiancé, Chioma. I’ve fought battles of all kinds and on all fronts: spiritual, physical, mental, emotional even political.

With less than 48 hours left of the 7-year wait for the album of the century; A Good Time reflects on the ability to trust the timing of your life, enjoying the best moments & persevering through the worst ones. There’s no time like the present and it’s A Good Time to be alive, to be a PROUD AFRICAN and to fight for the freedom of one another – in unity. This is my album cover art and it reflects the culmination of my 7-year journey in audio/visual form, I present to you, “A Good Time”. OUT Nov 22!!! #AGoodTime

A Good Time comes seven years after Davido’s debut album Omo Baba Olowo. He also released Son of Mercy in 2016.