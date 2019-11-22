Advertisement

Defiant Netanyahu Rejects Graft Indictment, Vows To Stay

Channels Television  
Updated November 22, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets supporters at his Likud Party headquarters in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on election night early on April 10, 2019. Thomas COEX / AFP

 

A defiant Benjamin Netanyahu rejected all allegations of graft Thursday, vowing to stay on as the leader in Israel despite being indicted on a series of corruption charges.

Netanyahu denounced what he called the “false” and “politically motivated” allegations, hours after being charged by the attorney general with bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

“What is going on here is an attempt to stage a coup against the prime minister,” Netanyahu said.

READ ALSO: Netanyahu Indicted For Bribery, Fraud And Breach Of Trust

“The object of the investigations was to oust the right-wing from government.”

In a 15-minute speech, Netanyahu railed against his political rivals and state institutions, accusing the police and judiciary of bias.

The veteran politician argued that it was time for an “investigation of the investigators”.

He vowed to continue as prime minister despite potential court dates and intense political pressure.

“I will continue to lead this country, according to the letter of the law,” he said.

“I will not allow lies to win.”



More on World News

Algerians Protest Against December Presidential Poll

Prince Andrew Urged To Cooperate With US Over Epstein

Pope Urges Respect For Prostitutes At Crowded Bangkok Mass

Netanyahu Indicted For Bribery, Fraud And Breach Of Trust

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement