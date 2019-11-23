Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims

The Police in Katsina State have rescued two persons who were kidnapped and taken to a place called Sambisa in Zamfara State.

The duo was said to have been kidnapped on November 16, and found on the 21st at a location between Katsina and Zamfara state, in the dreaded Rugu forest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Gambo Isah, said the victims identified as Kausar Surajo, age 22 years old and Aisha Ibrahim, aged 28, were rescued unhurt.

According to the statement, “the rescue operation was in line with the ‘Operation Puff Adder’ launched by the Inspector General of Police which was led by the DPO of Jibia border town at about 16:00hrs”.

Investigations are said to be ongoing.