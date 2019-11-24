Advertisement

Sheffield Hold Man Utd To 3-3 Draw In Dramatic Comeback

Channels Television  
Updated November 24, 2019
Sheffield United’s French striker Lys Mousset (L) celebrates with Sheffield United’s English midfielder John Lundstram (R) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on November 24, 2019.
Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Manchester United and Sheffield United shared the spoils after a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with the home side scoring a late equaliser after three goals from the visitors in seven minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, outplayed for 70 minutes by the promoted side, trailed 2-0 after a first-half goal from John Fleck and a second-half effort from Lys Mousset.

Chris Wilder’s team were hungrier and more incisive but from nowhere United were back in the game, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams scoring in the 72nd minute.

Manchester United suddenly looked full of ideas and incisive running, with the game turned on its head.

READ ALSO: Lazio Remain Third In Serie A After Sassuolo Victory

Solskjaer threw on Mason Greenwood to replace Andreas Pereira, meaning they were now operating with an attacking quartet of Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James.

Just five minutes after Williams’ strike, Greenwood equalised, finishing from close range after Rashford’s cross.

With the home side rocking badly, United poured forward again and Rashford swept home.

But the drama was still not over, with Oliver McBurnie controlling the ball and firing past David de Gea to level at 3-3. The goal stood after a VAR check.

AFP



