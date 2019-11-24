‘I Won’t Make The Mistake Of Running For Third Term’ – The Week In Quotes

In the course of the passing week, the Nigerian media space has been filed with reports stemming from the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

However, beyond the elections, the world has witnessed various striking events including but not limited to the exit of Pochettino and the emergence of Mourinho as coach of the spurs, as well as the Pope’s groundbreaking visit to Asia.

From all the different events we have witnessed in the passing week, here are some of the outstanding quotes that tend to put things into perspective, even as we step into a new week pregnant with endless possibilities.

1. “I can afford to be reckless because I am not going to ask for anybody’s vote”

President Muhammadu Buhari clears the air over a third term agenda, saying he can afford to be reckless because he has no plans to remain in power after 2023 elections.

2. “A wave of terror is threatening our democracy.”

Leader of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, says the nation’s democracy is under threat, following the manner in which the November 16th elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States were conducted and the outcomes that followed.

3. “Any request from Buhari will make Nigeria better, we’ll act on it expeditiously.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says the Senate is yet to receive any formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

4. “All of them are part of our family. They are our mothers, our brothers, and sisters. Let us not deprive our communities of seeing their faces, their wounds, their smiles, and their lives.”

Pope Francis at an impassioned mass for tens of thousands of emotional worshippers at a packed Bangkok stadium, urges respect for prostitutes and trafficking victims in a part of the world where sex work is rampant.

5. “The citizens of Israel, all of us, and myself, look up to the elected officials, and first and foremost — to the prime minister”

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit speaks on the indictment of Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

6. “All that we have seen in all the elections is a steady decline in the efficacy of our elections. I do not know how INEC can accept the figures that came out of those elections.”

Lawmakers representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senate reject the outcome of Kogi and Bayelsa State elections.

7. “I would have congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello but unfortunately, I cannot because he won no election. What he won was a war waged by him and the Nigerian Police, so I cannot congratulate him.”

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Kogi State, Faruk Adejoh-Audu says he cannot congratulate Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello because Kogi State was turned into a war field during the Saturday election.

8.“What can I promise? Passion, real passion; Passion for my job, but also passion for my club, that’s the way I have been my entire career.”

Jose Mourinho promises “real passion” following his appointment as Tottenham Hotspur boss on Wednesday after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by the struggling Premier League club.

9. “Helicopter hovering around Polling units in Lokoja, dropping bullets on innocent, harmless citizens and electorate; and as I speak, yesterday, teargas being fired from this helicopter.”

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi West Senatorial District rerun election, Dino Melaye, condemns the results, calling it ‘fictitious’.

