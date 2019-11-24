Kogi West: Get Ready For Supplementary Senatorial Election, PDP Tells Members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked its members to prepare for a triumphant supplementary election for Kogi West Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the 30th of November for the conduct of the supplementary election in Kogi West Senatorial District after its returning officer; Professor Olayinde Lawal announced that the poll to fill the senatorial seat was inconclusive.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, charged members to unite in readiness against any repressive forces that may attempt to forcefully invade any polling unit.

“The party calls on all its members, supporters, citizens and voters in Kogi West to unite in readiness against any repressive forces that may attempt to forcefully invade any polling unit, disrupt the electoral process or alter results as witnessed in the November 16 elections.

“The PDP notes that Kogi State and particularly Kogi West, remains its home and the people are not ready to stomach the kind of impunity exhibited by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 polls.”

The PDP also asked security agencies and the INEC not to give in to any pressure as such will attract serious consequences.

“The PDP cautions security agents as well as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to pander to repressive forces, who seek to subvert the will of the people, as such is capable of attracting dire consequences.

“The PDP is mourning our compatriots slain by the APC on November 16 and restates that their death will never be in vain.”

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Smart Adeyemi is currently leading with 80,118 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye has 59,548 votes.

INEC stressed that the margin between both candidates is 20,570 and it is less than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.