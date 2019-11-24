Senator Adeyemi Will Reclaim His ‘Stolen Mandate’ In Kogi West Supplementary Election – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has kicked against reported calls by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Senator Dino Melaye in the Kogi West Senatorial rerun election to cancel the poll due to cases of violence.

The APC, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, stressed that the November 30 supplementary election scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold, irrespective of calls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 30 for the Senatorial supplementary election in Kogi West district. The PDP has predictably gone to town with the usual lamentations on the forthcoming supplementary election. The PDP has even threatened to boycott the election. Who is fooling who?

“Nobody is fooled by the PDP’s statement boycotting the supplementary election. The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not drop its guard in our quest to get a clear majority of the remaining votes in the affected units.”

READ ALSO: Kogi West: Get Ready For Supplementary Senatorial Election, PDP Tells Members

The party added that Senator Smart Adeyemi’s victory will spell doomsday for the PDP while charging security agencies and the INEC to ensure that the supplementary election is free from violence and rigging.

“As the wide margin of valid votes from the November 16 exercise show, it is clear that Dino Melaye and the PDP have lost the election. PDP’s doomsday will surely not be postponed a second time. Come November 30, the APC candidate, Senator Smart Adeyemi will reclaim his earlier stolen mandate.

“How many times does the PDP need to be reminded that APC has not and will not copy the PDP’s inglorious tactics of using state institutions, particularly INEC, the judiciary and security agencies to manipulate the electioneering process?

“We call on INEC and relevant security agencies to ensure that everything needed to make the November 30 senatorial supplementary election in Kogi transparent, free, credible and safe is put in place,” the statement added.