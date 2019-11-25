Advertisement

BREAKING: At Least Four Killed In DR Congo Anti-UN Protests

Updated November 25, 2019

At least four demonstrators were killed on Monday in violence during protests in eastern DR Congo against UN peacekeepers, the military investigators told AFP.

“There were four deaths during the day,” military prosecutor Kumbu Ngoma said. “Ten civilians were wounded and three Congolese military were also hurt.”

Crowds defied warning shots fired by Congolese forces and stormed a UN camp, which had apparently been evacuated, in an angry protest over killings by an armed militia in the eastern town of Beni.



