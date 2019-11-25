Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Pictures

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate love and 30 years of marriage to her hubby, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

In the series of pictures which she titled, ‘Hand in hand,’ Mrs Osinbajo reminisced on their 30 journey of marriage.

In her post she said, “Hand in hand on the 25th November 1989. Its our 30th wedding anniversary to the glory of God. #WeddingAnniversary #ByGodsGrace.”

View this post on Instagram #30years #HoldingHands #ByGraceAlone A post shared by H.E. Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo (@dolapoosinbajo) on Nov 24, 2019 at 10:27pm PST

