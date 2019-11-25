Advertisement

Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Pictures

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2019

 

Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate love and 30 years of marriage to her hubby, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.

In the series of pictures which she titled, ‘Hand in hand,’ Mrs Osinbajo reminisced on their 30 journey of marriage.

In her post she said, “Hand in hand on the 25th November 1989. Its our 30th wedding anniversary to the glory of God. #WeddingAnniversary   #ByGodsGrace.”

 

 

#30years #HoldingHands #ByGraceAlone

See more photos below…

The Vice-President with his wife on their wedding day.

 

The Vice-President with his wife on their wedding day.

 

 

The Vice-President with his wife.

 

 

Mrs Osinbajo with her late mother, Olubusola Soyode, one of the children of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.


