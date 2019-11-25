Advertisement
Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Pictures
Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo on Monday took to Instagram to celebrate love and 30 years of marriage to her hubby, vice-president Yemi Osinbajo.
In the series of pictures which she titled, ‘Hand in hand,’ Mrs Osinbajo reminisced on their 30 journey of marriage.
In her post she said, “Hand in hand on the 25th November 1989. Its our 30th wedding anniversary to the glory of God. #WeddingAnniversary #ByGodsGrace.”
