Advertisement
FULL LIST: Burna Boy, Timi Egbuson, Tolani Alli, Others Win Big At Future Africa Award
It was another big night for Afropop musician, Burna Boy, on Sunday as he clinched the Young Person of the Year Award and The Future Award Prize for Music.
The African Giant was one of the many young Nigerians celebrated at the 2019 edition of the Future Awards Africa held at The Balmoral, Federal Palace, Victoria Island.
Young actor Timini Egbuson and Tolani Alli, a storyteller and personal photographer to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were also part of the winners for the night.
READ ALSO: Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards
The event which is designed to recognise the achievement of young people in Nigeria and Africa nominated outstanding young talents, innovators, entrepreneurs, and community advocates who are breaking boundaries in various industries.
This year, the award was themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’ and was hosted by popular musician, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and actress Toni Tones.
They were also supported by social media sensation, Taymesan and Khafi of Big Brother Naija 2019 Reality show.
Below is a complete list of winners of the awards:
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING
Timini Egbuson (32) – Winner
Bimbo Ademoye (28)
Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30)
Sharon Ooja (28)
Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC
Teniola Apata (26)
Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner
Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29)
John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29)
Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE
Emmanuel Maduka (24)
Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25)
Uka Eje (29) – Winner
Divine-Love Akam (24)
Rotimi Olawale (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY
Hamzat Lawal (32) – Winner
Bright Jaja (29)
Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27)
Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30)
Funke Adeoye (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)
Arinze Stanley (26)
Ken Nwadiogbu (25) – Winner
Dipo Doherty (28)
Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22)
Olabanke Subair (28)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION
Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27)
Yetunde Fadeyi (27)
Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25)
Tony Joy (27)
Akpobi Elvis (31)
Isaac Success Omoyele (28) – Winner
Stephen Teru (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING
Kayode Kasum (28)
Dare Olaitan (28) – Winner
Chinney Love Eze (31)
Rahama Sadau (26)
Uche Odoh (30)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE
Akwaeke Emezi (32)
Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30)
Lanaire Aderemi (20)
Oyinkan Braithwaite (31)
Otosirieze Obi-Young (25) – Winner
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA
Peace Itimi (24)
Paul Alasiri (27)
Edirin Edewor (28)
Samuel Ajiboye (28) – Winner
Tosin Olaseinde (31)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
Bukky Akomolafe (31) – Winner
Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28)
Yinka Iyinolakan (30)
Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27)
Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)
PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)
Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27)
Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31)
Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30)
Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21) – Winner
Sandra Ezekwesili (30)
PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
Adetola Onayemi (28) – Winner
Ibijoke Faborede (31)
Moses Onalapo (29)
Dr Achama Eluwa (31)
Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)
PRIZE FOR SPORTS
Al-farouq Aminu (29)
Georgia Oboh (18)
Eseoghene Oguma (21)
Samuel Chukwueze (23)
Israel Adesanya (30) – Winner
PRIZE FOR EDUCATION
Olaseni Cole (32) – Winner
Omozino Eguh (28)
Eyitayo Ogunmola (31)
Seyi Oluyole (27)
Farida Kabir (27)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY
Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32)
Zang Luka Bot (28) – Winner
Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28)
Timothy Adeleye (25)
Funfere Koroye (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION
Andrea Iyamah (26)
Derin Fabikun (29)
Tuboboreni Sandrah (28) – Winner
Osemwengie Victor Odion (31)
Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS
Adekunle Hassan (31)
Obi Ozor (30)
Chika Madubuko (30)
Olawale Ayilara (31) – Winner
Tiwalola Olanubi (31)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM
Aisha Salaudeen (25)
Joey Akan (28)
Ayodeji Rotinwa (29)
Shola Lawal (25) – Winner
Kiki Mordi (28)
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY
Adah Clarence (30)
Yemi Ajala (31)
Praise Nnemeka (21)
Stephen Tayo (25)
Tolani Alli (27) – Winner
THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR
Debo Ogundoyin (32)
Kenneth Udekwe (32)
Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) – Winner
More on Entertainment
Advertisement