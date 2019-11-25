PDP Salutes Atiku At 73

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated its Presidential Candidate in the 2019 Presidential election and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, as he clocks the age of 73 years.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PDP said Atiku Abubakar is an exceptional patriot, quintessential democrat, leading light and incontrovertible symbol of the collective quest by Nigerians for a united, peaceful, secure, democratic and prosperous nation governed by the rule of law, equity and justice for all.

“Indeed, Atiku Abubakar leads the trail in the hope for a much-desired national rebirth, anchored on purposeful leadership where the overall interest of the people is over and above selfish personal interests,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: We Will Not Allow Religion To Divide Nigerians – Buhari

The party further stated that it is lamentable that at the time our nation would have been enjoying the dividends of Atiku Abubakar’s blueprint for economic recovery and political stability, our citizens are rather groaning under prevailing harsh economic polices, excruciating multiple taxes, worsened security situation and degenerated poverty in the land.

The PDP held as unarguable that the nation, by now, would have been enjoying a breath of fresh air had the February Presidential election had gone their way.

According to the PDP, this is so because Atiku Abubakar has demonstrated in all spheres of life that the true worth of leadership is in applying the powers therein for the collective good of the people rather than that of a group or self.

The PDP, therefore, joined family members, millions of compatriots, friends and associates in celebrating Atiku Abubakar, while supplicating the Almighty God to continue to bless him and keep him in good health as he applies his wealth of experience and goodwill for the service of our dear fatherland.