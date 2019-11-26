Advertisement

36 Dead After Heavy Rain In DR Congo Capital

Channels Television  
Updated November 26, 2019
A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rains is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa, on November 26, 2019. PHOTO: ANGE KASONGO / AFP

 

Thirty-six people died in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

“The (provincial) interior minister has just advised of a toll of 36 dead. The search (for survivors) is continuing. The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge,” Kinshasa’s vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP.

At least two bridges collapsed as well as a part of a major road in the capital, Mbungu said, adding that the dead included a child who was electrocuted.

Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa. In January last year, dozens were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.

Africa’s third largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants, many of whom live in precarious dwellings.

AFP



More on Africa

Zimbabwe Turns To Charcoal For Cooking As Power Outage Bites

WHO Relocates Staff From DRC’s Beni Amid Unrest

13 Killed In Mali Helicopter Collision

Death Toll From Kenya Flood, Landslide Rises To 52

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement