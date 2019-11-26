Bullying: FUTA Expels Six Students In Viral Video

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has expelled six students over the bullying of a fellow student.

The expelled students are: Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L); Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L); Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L); Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L); Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L) and Alao Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L)

According to Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of the institution, Adegbenro Adebanjo, the expulsion is sequel to the recommendation of an investigative panel which probed the incident that took place in an off campus hostel on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

“The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises.

“As a consequence of their expulsion their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.”

Adebanjo added that the punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the justifiable public outcry that greeted their action but in tandem with the rules and regulations as contained in the Students Code of Conduct and as stipulated in the University Handbook and oath of Matriculation which all students are made to sign and subscribe to.