Court Threatens To Jail DSS Boss Over Sowore’s Continued Detention

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has threatened to jail the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the continued detention of the convener of the #revolutionnow movement, and his co-accused Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu gave the warning on Monday after previously issuing a “notice of consequences of disobedience of court order,” on the DSS.

READ ALSO: SIM Card Fraud: Banks, Telecom Operators Risk Losing Customers, Says Lawmaker

The court warned that unless the DSS director general obeyed the order of the Federal High Court ordering him to release the defendants, he would be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.

Sowore was arrested on August 3, 2019 for planning a protest which gained public attention under the hashtag #revolutionnow and has been in detention since then.

Although they had been granted bail twice, both Sowore and Bakare have still not been released by the DSS, which insists that Sowore would only be released to his sureties.

Meanwhile, Sowore has also filed a suit against the agency demanding N500 million for illegally detaining him and violating his fundamental human rights.