Lagos To Prosecute 12 Suspects Over Attack On Operatives

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Agency (Taskforce) have concluded plans to prosecute 12 arrested suspects who allegedly attacked members of an enforcement team of the Agency on Tuesday, damaging four of their vehicles in the process.

Speaking about the attack which took place around the Alapere area of the state, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, stated that the enforcement team of the agency and men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had gone to respond to a distress call that some protesters were about to burn down the Alapere Police Station over the clampdown on commercial motorcycle operators plying illegal routes as directed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Hakeem Odumosu.

He explained that on getting to the scene around the Alapere Police Station, the protesters came out en mass to attack the team with stones, Iron-rod, broken bottles and cutlasses.

According to him, it was in the course of trying to restore peace and order, that the officers got injured and vehicles got damaged.

The Chairman confirmed that 38 suspects were initially arrested during the fracas, but 26 individuals were later released after a thorough screening.

He added that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has since directed that the remaining 12 suspects are immediately charged to court.

“Let me state categorically that the battle line has been drawn with these illegal motorcyclists and to warn various associations regulating their operations to immediately call them to comply with the law as the government would no longer tolerate the slightest attack on any enforcement personnel forthwith,” he stated.

CSP Egbeyemi also revealed that the Agency had on Monday impounded 493 commercial motorcycles and arrested the riders after they were caught contravening the law by plying restricted routes around the Alapere, Ketu and Mile-2 areas.

The Agency’s driver (Ojo Tobiloba) was also said to have been severely wounded during the attack but is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Consequently, the Chairman reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all road users in the state abide by the stipulated traffic rules and regulation.