PHOTOS: Nigeria, US Govt Launch Special Campaign On Eliminating HIV/AIDS

The Nigerian and United States government on Monday led a renewed campaign, code named “you equals you” targeted at eliminating the HIV and AIDS pandemic in Nigeria via active community participation.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Olokun Lawal and the US Deputy Chief of Mission Kathleen Fitzgibbon during the launch on Monday said Nigeria has made great progress in reducing HIV prevalence from 4.4 percent in 2005 to 1.4 percent in 2018.

They also solicited support of communities to stop stigmatisation and encourage more people to know their status and be placed on treatment.

