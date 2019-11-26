Rape, Domestic Violence Offenders Won’t Go Unpunished – Lagos Govt

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to wield “the big stick” on perpetrators of rape, domestic violence and child abuse in the state.

He also pledged the support of the state government for the police and the judiciary to ensure the crime was brought to the barest minimum.

The governor gave the warning on Tuesday after leading the “Walk To Commit and Act” rally organised by the state government through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of the Ministry of Justice.

He explained that the government commemorating the day in line with the United Nations declaration against gender-based violence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that the state was working hard with the Police Command and all relevant agencies to bring the crime to a zero point.

He warned that no offender would go unpunished, stressing that rape, domestic violence, and child abuse were crimes and must be treated as such.

“Lagos State government through the Ministry of Justice and other arms of the government, deem it fit that we need to have this walk to further confirm and to indicate our full support for advocacy around the talk of child abuse, the advocacy around rape, against women and girl, the talk around domestic violence, sexual violence and all other vices that are around abuse of children,” the governor said.

He added, “Our government by this walk confirms that we are totally against it, we stand against everything about this issue and we are going to ensure that we have zero tolerance against it.

“It is a crime against humanity. When you are caught in the act of sexual violence, child abuse, domestic violence, you will be made to pay dearly for your crime.

“So, we are using this advocacy to warn and to tell people to desist because the full arm of the law will be brought to bear on anybody or institution found wanting in any form.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu encouraged victims of such acts to open up to necessary authorities with an assurance that the government would take up such issues.

According to him, it is about time people lived in civil society and ensure they end the silence.

“Come forth if anything happens, speak up, and you can rest assured that you’ll be protected and the government will take up your issue.

“For people that have been all shut out that don’t know who or how to go about it, we have phone numbers that you can call.

“You can call our 112 or you can call the toll-free number which is 08137960048. You can also send your text to 6820. Be rest assured that somebody is on the other side, that will pick up your case and we’ll see to it that justice is served in any way where we found anybody culpable,” the governor said.