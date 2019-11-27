Army Repels Boko Haram Attack On Yobe Community

The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council in Yobe state.

The insurgents had stormed the town in an ambulance belonging to Yobe State Primary Health Management Board, which they hijacked from a team of immunization officials at nearby Muri Mafa village, shooting sporadically and carting away foodstuffs.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Captain Njoka Irabor, confirmed the attack and disclosed to Channels Television that aerial support of fighter jets was deployed to counter the insurgents.

“Immediately on receiving the information, we sent reinforcement and the attack was successfully repelled, we dealt with the insurgents seriously, Babbangida is now calm,” he said.

On the number of casualties, he said the information is still sketchy but, promised to brief journalists on every development.

However, a source from Babbangida who spoke on condition of anonymity said, a stray bullet had killed a toddler while two other persons sustained injuries.

He also said, the Ambulance belonging to Yobe State Primary Health Management Board which was said to have been forcefully seized by the insurgents, was abandoned on Mafa Muri ward and taken back to Babbangida.