Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Yobe

Updated November 27, 2019

 

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have launched an attack on Babban Gida the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Council in Yobe State.

A resident of Babban Gida, Alhaji Gidado told Channels Television via a telephone interview that, the suspected insurgents first attacked a military formation shooting sporadically before proceeding to break some food stores.

The Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, Abubakar Sahabu has also confirmed that his Divisional Police Officer in Babban Gida informed him of the attack.

“My Divisional Police Officer DPO just called to inform me that suspected Boko Haram insurgents putting army camouflage in 9 Toyota Hilux stormed Babbangida the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government council and started shooting sporadically. I have informed the relevant military agencies who are on the frontline” he said.

The police commissioner, however, added that the situation is now calm, and the sound of gunshots has ceased. Residents are still indoors.



