Dangote, Momoh, Elumelu, 23 Others Bag National Award

A total of twenty-six individuals including, business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of UBA and philanthropist, Mr Tony Elumelu and the Chairman of Channels Media, Mr John Momoh, are to be honoured with the 2019 national productivity order of merit award.

Addressing journalists ahead of the ceremony on Thursday, November the 28th, the minister of labour and productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, said the award is in recognition of the recipients’ outstanding contributions to national productivity.

Besides the individuals, seven organisations are also among the awardees.

The NPOM Award was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to honour deserving Nigerians in recognition of their hard work.

Speaking on the awards, the Minister stated that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on the recipients in recognition of their high productivity, hard work and excellence.