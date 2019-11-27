Dino Melaye Submits Fresh Petition Against Conduct Of Kogi Election

One of the candidates in Saturday’s supplementary election for the Kogi West Senatorial seat, Senator Dino Melaye of the PDP is not happy with the plans of the electoral umpire (INEC) and wants the exercise to be cancelled over what he describes as intimidation of voters and violence in the first conduct of the poll.

Senator Melaye today approached INEC again with yet another petition, asking the commission to act on his petition and not start preparing for a supplementary election.

The PDP candidate asked INEC to postpone the exercise, alleging that the electoral umpire did not include some of the polling units that were canceled during the November 16th election in the forthcoming supplementary poll.

No INEC national commissioner was present to receive Senator Melaye’s petition, however, a senior officer in the office of the INEC chairman, Mr. Jafaru Leko received the petition.