Police Arraign 60 Shi’ite Members In Abuja

A total number of 60 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ite Group who were arrested during the July 22, 2019 protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been arraigned before an FCT High Court.

The members who were charged to court by the FCT command of the Nigerian Police all entered a not guilty plea to the charges which border on homicide, disturbances of public peace and destruction of government properties.

The protest which took place within the Central Business District of Abuja on July 22nd left a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and Precious Owolabi a corps member with Channels Television dead.

The defendants who claim not to understand the English Language had the charges read to them in Hausa Language.

The prosecution counsel, Simon Laounge urged the court to remand the defendants at the correctional yard of the Nigerian Prisons in Kuje having being held in custody by the special anti-robbery squad.

He also urged the court to move its sitting to Kuje due to logistical reasons.

The defence counsel, Bala Dakum did not oppose the prosecutors’ request but told the court that he intends to move a bail application.

The trial judge, Justice Sulaiman Belgore remanded the defendants in SARS custody until December 10 when bail application will be heard and the venue of trial decided.