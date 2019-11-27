Two Village Heads, Three Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Taraba Villages 

At least five people have been killed after gunmen invaded communities in Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state.

Those killed are two village heads, the chairman of a vigilante group and two other persons.

The chairman of the council told channels television correspondent in Taraba that about 30 gunmen invaded two communities and killed the village heads of Bailango 1 and Bailango 2 in old muri chiefdom on Monday night.

He said that after killing the leader of a vigilante group, the attackers abducted his three children, after setting their house ablaze.

Shortly after the attack in Bailango, the gunmen also attacked Kirya village, chasing away residents from their homes and markets, leaving them to take refuge in Andeme village, few kilometers away from their ancestral homes.

The police command in Taraba state is yet to confirm the incident after calls and text messages were sent to the commissioner of police as well as the spokesperson in the command.