Advertisement

BREAKING: Court Dismisses Jime, APC’s Appeal Challenging Ortom’s Re-Election

Channels Television  
Updated November 28, 2019
2019 Elections: Ortom Picks PDP Nomination Form
A file photo of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

 

 

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in the March 9 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement delivered on Thursday, the court dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Mr Emmauel Jime, for lacking in merit.

The judgment also resolved all the issues against the appellants.

Meanwhile, the appellate court awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against the APC candidate.

Governor Ortom contested for re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after defecting from the APC.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

Death Toll Hits 40 In Albania Earthquake

FG Says Border Closure Is Reason For Rising Food Inflation

FEC Approves N19.3bn For Roads Projects In Kano, Oyo, FCT

Army Releases 983 Suspects Cleared Of Alleged Links With Boko Haram

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement