Court Jails Man Seven Years For N10m Oil Scam

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced one Johnson Ukiwe to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Justice Adamu Mohammed handed down the judgement following Ukiwe’s arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on five counts bordering on dealing in petroleum products without appropriate licence and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N10 million.

READ ALSO: ‘You Can’t Muzzle Nigerians,’ IBB Condemns Hate Speech Bill

The convict was prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal office of the EFCC, the anti-graft agency said on Thursday.

Justice Mohammed, after reviewing the evidence against the convict, admitted that the prosecution has proved four out of the five counts charge brought against Ukiwe beyond a reasonable doubt.

He noted that the EFCC presented six witnesses who tendered several exhibits before the court and sentenced the convict accordingly.