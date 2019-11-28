Cross River Govt Woos Investors To Develop Industrial Sector

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, says his administration remains committed to promoting new directions and focus for the development of the state.

According to him, that is to ensure that Cross River has a warm embrace with countries that have crossed the developing stage, in order for the state to jump-start industrialisation.

The governor stated this on Wednesday in his address at the summit of Taiwan Economic and Business Cooperation Mission to the state held in Calabar, the state capital.

He believes the optimisation of various technologies for value addition in agricultural produce has separated countries distinguishing them as developed and developing nations.

Governor Ayade noted that he looked forward to the creation of a new dimension in leading Cross River to be an investment destination from nations of the world with a similar shared history.

He acknowledged the timeliness in the partnership between Cross River State and the nation of Taiwan.

The governor, therefore, assured merchants willing to do business with investors from Taiwan of his administration’s commitment to supporting and eliminating all bottlenecks, adding that this was the essence of the established business relationship to create value for residents.

The summit had in attendance investors drawn from various sectors of development such as the manufacturing, medical, agriculture, marine, solar system, and technology among others.

Some participants at the event decried that over the years, Africa has been described as a consuming continent, with majority of what it consumes in food, machinery, and other utilities imported from overseas.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Taiwan Africa Business Association, Mr Jeff Sun, assured the state of maximum cooperation to help develop its various sectors and make them functional.

He disclosed that as a result of agricultural technology, the country has been able to manage only 16 per cent arable land to grow its agricultural sector.

Other key players who spoke stressed that the mission was to further boost the industrial effort of the state government.