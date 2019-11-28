Governor Fintiri Proposes N183.3bn 2020 Budget

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has presented a budget proposal of N183.3 billion for the 2020 fiscal year tagged ‘Budget of Rebirth’.

The governor presented the proposal to members of the State House of Assembly on Wednesday at the legislative chamber of the House in Yola, the state capital.

He was accompanied by the newly sworn-in members of the State Executive Council and other top government officials.

In his presentation, Governor Fintiri explained that education, health, human capital, agriculture, water supply, rural infrastructure, and community development would be given top priority.

He informed the lawmakers that N85.935 billion representing 47 per cent of the total budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while the balance of N97.424 billion representing 53 per cent was for capital development programmes.

The governor promised to complete all abandoned projects and initiative new ones with a view to impacting on the socio-economic life of the citizens and foster economic development.

He also gave assurance that his administration would achieve 90 per cent performance at the end of the 2020 fiscal year.