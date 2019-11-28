Instagram, Facebook Experience Shutdown

Users of popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, reported on Thursday the services were down.

Some users said they could not make new posts on either platform.

It is yet unclear what went wrong but Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, tweeted on Thursday that it was aware of the problem.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” the tweet from Instagram said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

This is not the first time users have experienced disruptions of Facebook’s services. In March 2019, Facebook went down for more than 14 hours. Instagram was also affected at the time.