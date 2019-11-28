Advertisement

Instagram, Facebook Experience Shutdown

Channels Television  
Updated November 28, 2019

 

This handout image obtained November 4, 2019 courtesy of Facebook, shows the new company logo for Facebook. Eric BARADAT / FACEBOOK / AFP

 

Users of popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, reported on Thursday the services were down.

Some users said they could not make new posts on either platform.

It is yet unclear what went wrong but Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, tweeted on Thursday that it was aware of the problem.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram,” the tweet from Instagram said. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

This is not the first time users have experienced disruptions of Facebook’s services. In March 2019, Facebook went down for more than 14 hours. Instagram was also affected at the time.



More on Info Tech

E-Nigeria Conference: Buhari Unveils Strategy For Digital Economy

Facebook Buys Maker Of Hit Virtual Reality Game ‘Beat Saber’

Twitter Lets Users ‘Hide’ Replies To Tweets

Google Tightens Political Ads Policy To Thwart Abuse

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement