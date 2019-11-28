‘It’s Benue Peoples Victory,’ Ortom Lauds Appeal Court Verdict

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has commended the judgment of the Court of Appeal with affirmed his re-election.

The court had in a unanimous judgement on Thursday dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Mr Emmauel Jime, for lacking in merit.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the judgment as victory for the people of the state who gave him a second term mandate.

The Governor stated that the appellate court’s verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.

He thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term and appreciated the leadership and members of the PDP in the state, as well as the people of the state.

Governor Ortom specially commended his legal team for its outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal and stressed that the task of building the state was the responsibility of all the people.

He, therefore, called on the APC candidate and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop Benue State.

The governor emphasised the willingness of his administration to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue.