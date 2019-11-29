Court Dismisses APC, Ex-Bauchi Gov’s Appeal, Affirms Bala Mohammed’s Election

The Court of Appeal sitting in Jos has affirmed the election of Bala Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi State.

A five-man panel of justices of the court gave the judgement during a sitting on Friday in the Plateau State capital.

Justice Adumein Otisi delivered the lead judgement and the other four justices concurred with the verdict that Governor Mohammed won the March 9 governorship poll in the state.

He held that there was no merit in the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, and his party.

However, all issues raised by the appellants were resolved in favour of Governor Mohammed and his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appellate court also affirmed the decision of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and awarded a cost of N200,000 in favour of the governor and his party.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Mohammed said he has forfeited the fine awarded by the court against the appellants – the former governor and the APC.

He extended the olive branch to the opposition and appealed to them to join him in providing good governance for the people of Bauchi State.

The governor noted that he waited for the judgement in apprehension, saying the news of his triumph was a huge relief.