Ekiti LG Polls: Seven Serving Council Chairmen Dump PDP For APC

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has witnessed depletion barely 10 days to local government elections in the state.

This comes as seven serving local council chairmen of the PDP defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

The vice-chairmen and councillors in the seven councils also defected along with their leaders.

They were received by the Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Paul Omotosho, and the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who was represented at an event at the Fajuyi Park Pavilion in the state capital.

The state chairman of the party described the development as a major blow to the PDP and a boost for the APC.

He said, “Let that right-thinking member from the opposition party come over now and tell me these are inconsequential people. The soul of PDP is here with us today.”

Omotosho added that the APC can now heave a sigh of relief with possible obstacles to electoral victories now crossing to its side.

Governor Fayemi, on his part, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, assured the defectors of a good deal.

“We assure you that during this period that you are coming over, you will never regret.

“We also give you the honour that in as much as you represent leading lights in your previous party, you will be elevated to similar levels in our party,” APC chairman assured.

The defectors justified their decision while expressing confidence that their weights were heavy enough to give the APC a boost and swing victory to its side in the December 7 polls.