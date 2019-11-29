Five Killed Ogun Cholera Outbreak

Five people have been killed in Ogun State following the outbreak of cholera in some parts of Abeokuta.

The Permanent Secretary at the state Ministry of Health, Adesanya Ayinde, confirmed this to reporters on Friday at the ministry in the state capital.

Ayinde disclosed that the number of those killed was part of the 12 cases reported in the state.

He, however, noted that proactive steps have been taken by the state government to stem the trend.

The permanent secretary called on residents to continue to maintain personal and environmental hygiene.

This, according to him, is to reduce avoidable deaths as the government would soon clamp down on homes without proper toilet facilities.