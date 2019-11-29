Gunmen Attack FC Ifeanyi Ubah Players In Kogi

Suspected armed robbers have attacked the players and members of the coaching crew of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (FCIU).

The Anambra-based team came under attack by gunmen dressed in National Youth Service Corps uniforms on Friday afternoon in Kogi State.

A statement from the management of FCIU explained that the team were on their way to Kano for their Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match against Jigawa Golden Stars before the incident occurred.

“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL matchday 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state,” said.

READ ALSO: Maina Used Sister’s Name To Run Secret Account, Witness Tells Court

Although no life was lost in the attack, the driver of the bus was said to have been shot with some members of the coaching crew and players critically injured.

The injured persons were already being treated and were responding to treatment at a medical facility.

The club’s management called on the Federal Government and football regulatory bodies in the country – Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) – to intensify security efforts.

They asked the government to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by private investors for the growth and development of football in Nigeria.

The club also urged its fans, well-wishers, and Nigerians in general to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers.

See photos below: