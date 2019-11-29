Ljungberg In As Arsenal Kick Emery Out

Freddie Ljungberg has been brought in to temporarily replace Unai Emery who was sacked on Friday as manager of London side, Arsenal.

Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League match.

“We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team,” read a statement from the club.

There was serious unrest at the team’s downward spiral and Ljungberg, who played for the club between 1998 and 2007, was placed on stand by to take over.

Ljungberg is said to have performed impressively since joining Arsenal as a coach and has been part of Emery’s backroom staff this season.

It is hoped that his emergence as a temporary manager will help rekindle faith in gunners’ fans across the world.

Ljungberg was part of Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning teams of 2002 and 2004, only became part of the first-team setup in the summer, having returned to the club as under-23s coach in the summer of 2018.