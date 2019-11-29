Super Eagles Move Four Places Up In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved four places up in the monthly The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings released by the world football governing body.

The three-time African champions now occupy the 31st position in the world and third in Africa.

Senegal retained their spot as the best playing nation in the continent and 20th in the world, they are closely trailed by Tunisia who moved two spots to the 27th position.

Algeria also improved in the latest ranking moving three places to the 35th position in the world.

Morocco, despite dropping a spot to the 43rd position completes the continents top five playing nations.