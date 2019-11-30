FG Announces Free Train Ride On Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

The Federal Government has announced free train ride for travellers along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, made the announcement on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

He explained that the take-off point is the Iju train station in Lagos while the free ride would last beyond the festive period.

Amaechi noted that it would run through March 2020.

He, therefore, urged commuters along the route to take advantage and “ride to the next level”.

Read the tweets below:

Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line will begin today and run through March, 2020. Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season & beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/zJ0FkMPt72 — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) November 29, 2019