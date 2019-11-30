Advertisement

FG Announces Free Train Ride On Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line

Channels Television  
Updated November 30, 2019
A file photo of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi. Photo: Twitter- @ChibuikeAmaechi

 

 

The Federal Government has announced free train ride for travellers along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, made the announcement on Saturday via his Twitter handle.

He explained that the take-off point is the Iju train station in Lagos while the free ride would last beyond the festive period.

Amaechi noted that it would run through March 2020.

He, therefore, urged commuters along the route to take advantage and “ride to the next level”.

Read the tweets below:



