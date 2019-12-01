APC Wins 22 Chairmanship Seats In Niger

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the results of the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections from 23 local government areas, out of which the All Progressives Congress has won 22 Chairmanship seats while PDP won 1 seat.

Results from Mashegu and Tafa local government areas are yet to be submitted, while councillorship elections in seven wards in Shiroro, Chanchaga, Bida and Rafi local government areas were canceled.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the commission, Aminu Baba said eighty-five candidates contested for the position of Chairman, while six hundred and sixty-one candidates contested for the position of councilor across the 25 local government areas.

READ ALSO: Residents Vote In Niger LG Polls Despite Low Turnout

He noted that there were hitches in some local government areas which include Agaie, Mashegu, and Chanchaga, adding that there also cases of delays in cm the commencement of poll.

Channels Television gathered that the elections in the aforementioned three local government areas were marred with violence.

Baba, however, said the commission recorded success despite the hitches and commended the security agencies in the state for their support.

The elections on Saturday witnessed a low turnout of voters across the twenty-five local government areas, with some voters refusing to come out and vote because of what they described as poor performance of politicians after being elected.