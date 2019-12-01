Customs, NSCDC Emerge National Volleyball Premier League Champions

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) men’s team and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) women’s have emerged winners of the 2019 National Volleyball Premier League in Abuja.

In the men’s final, Customs Service defeated the hard fighting NSCDC team 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9). They pushed to get something out of the match but their best wasn’t good enough to stop Customs from retaining their title, after winning their four previous games and leading the log with 30 points.

NSCDC finished with 24 points while Kano Pillars placed the third position with 23 points after beating Nigeria Police Force who finished fourth place with 22 points.

Nigeria Immigration Service came fifth with 19 points while UCEM of Enugu was placed sixth with just 2 points.

In the women’s category, NSCDC ensured they don’t leave empty-handed as they outclassed the Customs ladies 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) to emerge the new champions.

The NSCDC ladies confirmed their superiority with 32 points followed by Customs with 28 points. The Nigerian Army team finished third with 20 points while Immigrations followed with 10 points. Kada Emeralds ended their campaign in the fifth position with 9 points and Benue Queens ended theirs with 3 points.

Captain of the NCS team, Sunny Akapson expressed his joy for winning the championship adding that they will put up an impressive performance when they play at the continental club championship next year.

“We promised to win the title at the end of the tournaments and we have done that all thanks to the Nigeria Customs service for their support’’ he said.

“We are now going to shift all our attention to the continental club championship coming up next year and we promised to do the nation proud” he added.

The premier league which started on November 21 ended on Saturday at the indoor sports hall, package B of the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja

Fifteen teams (8 male, 7 female) featured in the league that took off with the first phase in Asaba and the second phase that ended in Abuja.

Some outstanding players received individual awards.

Male category

(1) Best Spiker – Osunshina Obayemo- Nigeria Police Force

(2) Best Blocker – Isaac Geoffrey- Nigeria Customs Service

(3) Best Server – Sunday Akinbo – Nigeria Security and civil defence Corps

(4) Best Defender – Samson Akinbona- Nigeria Customs Service

(5) Best Receiver – Seun Adegbite- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

(6) Best setter- Emmanuel Samuel – Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

(7) MVP- Dikiya Seiyefa – Nigeria Customs Service

Female category

(1) Best Spiker-Albertina Francis- Chief Of Army Staff Spikers

(2) Best Blocker – Prisca Nkemnekwu- Chief Of Army Staff Spikers

(3) Best Server – Francisca Ikhiede – Nigeria Customs Service

(4) Best Defender- Jummai Bitrus- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

(5) Best Receiver- Choridu Nnachi- Chief of Army Staff Spikers

(6) Best Setter – Sharon Achi- Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps

(7) MVP- Ijeoma Ukpabi – Chief Of Army staff Spikers