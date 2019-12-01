FG Reopens Kara End Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government has reopened the Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The re-opening of the road began at about 9:00 am on Sunday and has brought about an easier flow of traffic on the highway which has otherwise been notorious for serious traffic jams since the commencement of the reconstruction.

It had been partially closed in September when the reconstruction work commenced and traffic was diverted on both sides of the expressway.

Both in and out-bound motorists who have had to use the expressway have had to endure the gridlock which sometimes lasted for hours.

However, with the development, commuters may now be able to heave a sigh of relief especially as the festive period approaches.