Imo DPR Sets Up Laboratory To Checkmate Sale Of Adulterated Petroleum Products

Channels Television  
Updated December 1, 2019
file photo

 

The Department of Petroleum Resources, Owerri, Imo State, has set up a laboratory for petroleum quality analysis.

According to the Zonal Controller Operations of the DPR in the state, Peter Ijeh, the setting up of the laboratory is part of efforts to identify and checkmate sales of adulterated petroleum products in the state.

While showing journalists around the new laboratory, Ijeh said the agency will soon commence operations and serious sanctions await any independent marketer or groups found guilty of selling adulterated products to the public.



