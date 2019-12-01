Taraba State House Of Assembly: Speaker Resigns His Position

The crisis rocking the Taraba state House of Assembly has taken a new twist as the Speaker of the House, Mr Peter Diah has resigned his position.

Mr. Diah who is representing Mbamga constituency for the fifth time is the longest-serving legislator in the house.

Confirming his resignation to journalists in Jalingo on Sunday, Mr Diah says he resigned for personal reasons.

He was elected the 8th speaker Taraba State House of Assembly following the inauguration of the Eighth Assembly in June 2015 and was re-elected speaker in April 2016 after the declaration for a rerun election in his constituency by the court of Appeal sitting in Yola.