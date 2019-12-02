El-Rufai Signs 2020 Budget Into Law, Swears In Three New Commissioners

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has signed the 2020 budget of N259.25 into law, with a promise to consolidate on ongoing projects across the state.

The State deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe had on October the 15, submitted the draft budget estimate of N257.9 billion to the House of Assembly for approval.

However, after weeks of deliberation, the lawmakers increased the budget proposal to N259.25 billion.

While signing the Appropriation Bill into law at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, the governor noted that N184.1 billion out of the entire budget is for capital expenditure while the sum of N75,145,220,027.38 is allocated to recurrent expenditure.

According to the governor, the largest chunk of N75.bn of the budget will be spent on the social sector, comprising education, health and social development, in line with his administration’s governance agenda of building human capital and promoting equal opportunity.

Meanwhile, the governor also swore in three new commissioners including two women for the ministries of health, agriculture and fiscal commission, as well as eight permanent secretaries.

He charged them to work harder and contribute their quota in the development of Kaduna State.

The governor also reminded them that they were appointed based on their competency and integrity and must, therefore, live up to expectations.