Ex-Chief of Staff Kidnapped In Taraba

A former Chief of Staff (Administration) at Taraba State Government House, Aminu Jika, has been kidnapped by yet to be identified persons.

Jika was abducted in the early hours of Monday in his residence at Magami in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

According to a family source, the abductors came in unnoticed without any gunshot and went away with the former Chief of Staff and his gateman.

READ ALSO: Joseph Kunini Elected As New Taraba Assembly Speaker

The source added that the gateman was released on reaching a riverbank after which the kidnappers went with the victim to an unknown destination.

He said Jika’s abductors have yet to contact the family to make any demand.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has confirmed the incident in an interview with Channels Television.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, said the command was working tirelessly to ensure that Jika was released unhurt.