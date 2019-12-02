Joseph Kunini Elected As New Taraba Assembly Speaker

Members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have elected Mr Joseph Kunini as the new Speaker of the House.

This followed the resignation of the former Speaker of the House, Abel Diah, and his deputy, Charles Maijankai.

The lawmakers also elected the member representing Bali II Constituency, Hammanadama Abdullahi, as the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

READ ALSO: Taraba State House Of Assembly: Speaker Resigns His Position

Shortly before the election on Monday at the legislative chamber of the Assembly in Jalingo, the state capital, Kunini who represents Lau Constituency was nominated by the member representing Zing, John Bonzena, and seconded by the member representing Gembu Constituency, David Jedua.

In a similar development, Maijankai was nominated by the member representing Nguroje Constituency, Bashir Nguroje, and was seconded by Suleiman Abbas of Gassol Constituency.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker called on the members to put aside their differences and work collectively for the interest of the state, stressing that “Taraba should be greater than all of us”.

He gave assurance that the leadership of the House would work tirelessly to ensure harmonious relationship between the three arms of the government.

“There is no division in the State House of Assembly,” Kunini stressed.

On his part, the newly elected deputy speaker reiterated his determination to support the speaker and the leadership of the House in order to catapult the state to a new height.

The former speaker and deputy speaker gave no reasons for resigning from their offices.

In the resignation letters read on the floor of the House, they, however, explained that their resignations were personal decisions.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Darius Ishaku, has forwarded the names of nominees for appointment as commissioners for screening and confirmation to the State House of Assembly.

This comes more than six months since he was re-elected for a second term in office.