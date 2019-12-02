Kano Govt Seeks Creation Of New Emirates In Fresh Bill

The Kano State Government is again seeking creation of additional four Emirates in Kano.

The state executive council has since sent a fresh bill to the State House of Assembly seeking creation of the new Emirates.

This was disclosed by Kano State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, in a statement on Monday. He said the decision of the fresh bill was reached during a meeting held on Sunday by the executive council.

According to him, the new Emirates are necessary to bring traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The Council, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.

The fresh move for the creation of the additional Emirates comes days after a high court sacked the recently created emirates and emirs.

The court said the Kano assembly did not follow due process in creating the new emirates.

Garba however said some of the emirates annulled by the court existed before the Kano emirate, and thus the government’s move was to revive the emirates after the failed attempt by previous regimes.

Kano state Executive Council has approved Emirate Council Bill 2019 which provides for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state.

To this end, the Council has, with this development, endorsed the establishment of four new Emirates namely Rano, Gaya, Bichi and Karaye and forward same to the state Assembly for necessary action.

A press statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba at the end of the Council Session held at the Council Chambers, Government House, Kano, yesterday, indicated that some of these Emirate have even pre-dated Kano in ancient times, while the effort to revive them during the Second Republic was short-lived.

He said while the Council seriously discussed the decade long clamour for the establishment of additional Emirates in the state with a view to bringing more development to the people of the new Emirates, the exercise was also informed by the need to bring traditional institution closer to the people in addition to facilitating speedy socio-economic development and security in the state.

The statement further indicated that the introduction of the Free and Compulsory Education at Basic and Secondary level requires the active participation of the community especially the traditional institutions for its successful implementation.

The commissioner pointed out that the Emirate Council Bill 2019 was amended in the public interest following a Kano High Court action that nullified the law on the ground that the petition was presented to the Assembly by a private person not a member of the House.

The Council, according to statement, therefore, called on the state Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Bill in the interest of the public.

MALAM MUHAMMAD GARBA

Hon. Commissioner, Information