LASTMA Attack: We Cannot Condone Reckless Killing – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned that the government will not condone any form of attacks on the state’s law enforcement agencies in the line of duty.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while reacting to the killing of late Ola Ganiyu Oyeshina – the slain officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who died last Saturday after an attack on him by two trailer drivers in Sifax-Iganmu area of Apapa, stressed that the government will thoroughly prosecute arrested culprits.

Late Oyeshina was buried today in the presence of a tearful gathering.

The Governor who paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain LASTMA officer in Lagos expressed his displeasure over the gruesome killing of Oyeshina, said the incident of his unfortunate death is a wake-up call to all Lagosians, describing the attack on the LASTMA officer as “mindless and callous.

“In the last 48 hours, we’ve had heavy brutality on men of LASTMA who were doing their work. We’ve had people whose legs have been amputated in the last 48hours whilst on the assignment that was given to them to bring about enforcement of our laws and orders.

“I think this is the level at which we need to make this very stern warning that we will not stop at ensuring that we implement and enforce our laws not minding which force is involved. Lagos will not condone people that will not obey our laws.

He added: “We cannot be condoning reckless killing and sending our young men to an early grave. This government certainly will not stand for that.”